Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Returning to Side-Scrolling Roots

The upcoming release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20 marks the return of the iconic franchise to its 2D side-scrolling roots. It has been over a decade since the last Mario game of this style, and the Nintendo team is excited to bring back the play style that helped popularize the franchise.

The development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder was a unique process. The team purposely did not set a deadline during the prototyping stage to ensure that they wouldn’t compromise on quality. Producer Takashi Tezuka wanted to prevent any excuses for not delivering a fully-realized game. This clear commitment and dedication from the team impressed director Shiro Mouri, who saw it as a positive sign of their intentions.

This new Mario game aims to give players more freedom and choice in how they play. Unlike previous Mario games that focused on mastery and challenging levels, Super Mario Bros. Wonder wants to create an environment where players can decide their own play style. To achieve this, the game offers multiple characters to play as, each with their own unique abilities. The introduction of badges also adds a new dynamic, allowing players to equip different abilities like invisibility or revival.

The team’s focus on player freedom extends to level design as well. Wonder includes various secrets and hidden elements that players can discover and share with others. The goal is to create an environment where players are encouraged to revisit levels and explore all the possibilities. Power-ups also play a major role in the game, with each one having a specific purpose that changes gameplay in interesting ways.

The developers wanted to provide players with unexpected experiences, challenging their preconceived notions of what a Mario game should be. They consciously pushed past their own limitations and thought outside the box to create new and surprising elements for each level. The result is a game that is action-packed, but also constantly strives to keep players engaged and entertained.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a testament to Nintendo’s commitment to innovation and redefining what a Mario game can be. With its return to side-scrolling, the game brings back the classic play style that fans first fell in love with, while simultaneously introducing new features and elements to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

