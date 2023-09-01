Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A Trippy Homage to Classic Gameplay

Nintendo is gearing up to release a new game in the Super Mario Bros. series called Wonder. This game pays homage to the classic 2D side-scrolling format that made Nintendo a household name. Wonder is set to release on October 20th and offers a bold and frenetic twist to traditional Mario gameplay.

Wonder introduces a new feature called the “Wonder Flower,” which completely transforms gameplay once discovered. In our preview of the game, we experienced different transformations such as turning into enemies like Goombas, being catapulted through a stampede, and inflating like a balloon. Each Wonder Flower launch triggers an unpredictable Mario Party minigame, adding an element of surprise to the platforming action.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder showcases the largest cast of playable characters to date in a 2D Mario game. In addition to Mario and Luigi, players will also have the option to play as Peach, Daisy, Toadette, Nabbit, two differently-colored Toads, and four differently-colored Yoshis.

Director Shiro Mouri and producer Takashi Tezuka, who designed the original Super Mario Bros. back in 1985, explained that Wonder provides players with more choices and options compared to previous Mario games. This evolution of gameplay allows players to navigate levels and challenges in new and exciting ways.

The upcoming release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is not only a nostalgic throwback to classic games but also a fresh take on the beloved franchise. Fans can expect an engaging and immersive experience that will captivate both longtime players and newcomers alike.

Definitions:

Side-scrolling format: A gameplay style where the action of a game unfolds horizontally as the player character moves from left to right or vice versa.

Homage: An act of tribute or acknowledgement to someone or something that inspired or influenced the creation of a new work.

Trippy: Having visual or sensory effects that distort perception and create a hallucinatory or surreal experience.

Frenetic: Fast-paced and chaotic; energetic and intense.

Platforming action: Gameplay that involves navigating and jumping on platforms and obstacles to progress through the game.

Mario Party minigame: Shorter, self-contained games within the main Mario game that offer a variety of challenges and activities.

