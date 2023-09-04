Exploring Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has introduced a new feature called Badges, which players can equip to enhance their characters’ abilities and unlock new moves. This exciting addition to the game is already shaking up the traditional 2D Mario formula in a refreshing way.

Badges can be found in chests or purchased in shops throughout the game. Players can equip these Badges to their characters, providing them with unique abilities and advantages. So far, there are a total of 24 different Badges that players can collect in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Equipping Badges is a simple process. From the World Map, players can access the Badges menu by pressing ‘R’. They can then choose a Badge to equip to their character, allowing them to change their abilities for the next level. Additionally, players have the option to switch to a different Badge when starting or failing a course.

Certain Badges can also be earned by clearing special Badge Challenge Courses, while others can be purchased using purple Flower Coins from Poplin Shops on the World Map. This adds an extra layer of excitement and incentive for players to explore different areas and engage in various challenges.

With this new addition of Badges, Super Mario Bros. Wonder offers players a fresh and exciting gameplay experience. It encourages exploration, strategy, and customization, allowing players to tailor their characters’ abilities to suit their playstyle. So, get ready to collect all the Badges and unleash the full potential of Mario and his friends in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

