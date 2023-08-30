Oxygen-28: The Mystery Behind the Short-Lived Isotope

Scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology have discovered a peculiar characteristic of the isotope oxygen-28, shedding light on the fundamental forces of nature. Oxygen-28, an isotope with 8 protons and 20 neutrons, was created by colliding fluorine atoms with liquid hydrogen. The researchers expected this isotope to be stable, but were surprised to find that it decayed into oxygen-24 and four neutrons after only a zeptosecond, or a trillionth of a billionth of a second.

This finding challenges our understanding of the nuclear strong force, which is responsible for binding quarks together to form protons and neutrons. While the strong force is well understood on a smaller scale, its behavior when particles are present in large numbers is still not fully comprehended. The short-lived nature of oxygen-28 suggests that there may be gaps in our knowledge regarding the behavior of particles within large nuclei.

Oxygen-28 was thought to be “doubly magic”, a term used to describe atoms in which both protons and neutrons fill all the occupied shells in the nucleus, making it extremely stable. However, this new experiment raises doubts about this idea and emphasizes the need to reevaluate theoretical models.

Rituparna Kanungo, a researcher at Saint Mary’s University in Canada, points out that further experiments are necessary to understand the behavior of the particles inside oxygen-28. These experiments will help scientists better grasp what occurs when the particles do not fill the shells completely.

The implications of this research extend beyond the field of nuclear physics. It challenges our understanding of the fundamental forces that govern the behavior of matter on a large scale. To fully comprehend the mysteries of the universe, scientists will need to develop new models and conduct more experiments to unravel the secrets hidden within isotopes like oxygen-28.

