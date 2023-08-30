The Spectacular Blue Supermoon: A Rare Celestial Event

Summary: On Wednesday and Thursday, people around the world will have the opportunity to witness a rare celestial event – a blue supermoon. This phenomenon occurs when there are 13 full moons in a year instead of the usual 12. The last blue supermoon was observed in 2009, making this occurrence highly anticipated. While the name may suggest a blue-colored moon, it is actually a reference to its position in the moon naming scheme. Cultures worldwide assign names to full moons, and this additional moon in a year is considered a rarity, giving rise to the phrase “once in a blue moon.”

During this blue supermoon, the moon will appear larger and brighter than usual. This is because it will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. The optimal viewing time in the UK will be in the early hours of Thursday morning. No specialized equipment is required to witness this spectacle; one simply needs to look towards the southern sky.

In August 2021, the previous blue supermoon occurred, and the next one is expected in 2026. However, the combination of a blue moon and a supermoon is even rarer, with the next occurrence projected to take place in 2037. Therefore, it is a unique opportunity for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts to marvel at this extraordinary event.

