Sunrun Exceeds Analyst Expectations in Q2 Earnings

Sunrun, the leading clean energy company in America, announced its second-quarter earnings and surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, exceeding the estimated loss of $0.24 per share.

While Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter fell short of the consensus estimate at $590.19 million compared to the expected $629.35 million, the company demonstrated strong growth in installed storage capacity. In Q2, their installed storage capacity reached 103 megawatt hours, representing a 35% year-over-year increase. Additionally, Sunrun reported a significant surge in backup storage attachment rates for new sales, surpassing 30% nationally.

Sunrun’s sales activities outside of California also showed notable growth, rising by 25% compared to the previous year. This trend continued throughout June and July. The company’s net subscriber value reached $12,321, a $321 increase from the previous quarter.

CEO Mary Powell highlighted Sunrun’s position as a leader in the clean energy sector, emphasizing the acceleration in storage attachment rates both in California and across the country. These increases not only provide enhanced customer value but also improve margins for Sunrun, contributing to a clean energy future.

Analysts from Citi regarded Sunrun’s second-quarter results as positive, surpassing their own estimates as well as the consensus. BMO Capital Markets analysts commended the company’s consistent approach, focusing on favorable customer economics and driving increased storage attach rates in California.

Despite mentioning a slower recovery post-NEM in California (net energy metering), Sunrun remains committed to its 10-15% capacity growth guidance for 2023. However, the longer installation time required for battery customers has impacted the lower end of this guidance.

Overall, Sunrun’s strong performance and positive outlook position the company as a potential outperformer in the market.