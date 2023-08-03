Sunrun Surpasses Earnings Expectations for Q2, Shares Rise

Sunrun, a leading clean energy company, reported strong earnings for the second quarter, leading to an 8% increase in its shares during premarket trading. The company’s earnings came in at $0.25 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of a loss per share of $0.24.

Although Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter fell short of expectations at $590.19 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.35 million, the company showcased strong growth in its installed storage capacity. It saw a significant 35% increase year-over-year with 103 megawatt hours in Q2.

Sunrun also experienced a notable rise in backup storage attachment rates for new sales, nearly doubling to over 30% nationally. This increase contributed to the company’s higher net subscriber value outlook. Additionally, sales activities outside of California saw robust growth, rising 25% year-over-year.

Mary Powell, Sunrun’s CEO, expressed optimism about the company’s expansion as a clean energy leader in America. She highlighted the acceleration in storage attachment rates and the generation of controllable assets that contribute to a clean energy future for all customers.

Analysts at Citi described Sunrun’s second-quarter results as solid, with earnings surpassing their estimates as well as the consensus. BMO Capital Markets analysts praised the company’s consistent approach to growth and its ability to avoid negative surprises.

Despite longer installation times due to increased battery customers and a slower recovery post-NEM in California, Sunrun remains confident about its future performance. The company continues to deliver on net subscriber value (NSV) and is focused on its mission to provide clean energy solutions.