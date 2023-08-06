SunPower Receives Lower Price Target from Citigroup Amidst Mixed Analyst Ratings

SunPower, a semiconductor company, had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00. This adjustment follows research reports from various equities analysts who have mixed opinions about the company’s future prospects. Four analysts gave a sell rating, fifteen issued a hold rating, three gave a buy rating, and one presented a strong buy rating for SunPower’s stock.

On Wednesday, SunPower’s stock opened at $8.67 on the NASDAQ. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, and a beta of 1.83. Its 50-day simple moving average is $10.38, and the 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. SunPower’s 1-year low is $8.63, and the 1-year high is $28.42. The company also maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64, and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In its quarterly earnings report released on May 3rd, SunPower reported a negative EPS of ($0.11), falling short of analysts’ consensus estimates by ($0.08). The company experienced a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. However, its revenue for the quarter was $440.88 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SunPower. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Headlands Technologies LLC, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, and Yousif Capital Management LLC are among the large investors who have increased their holdings in the stock. Hedge funds and other institutional investors now own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, headquartered in the US and Canada, specializes in solar technology and energy services. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions, including pre-engineered modular systems for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware.