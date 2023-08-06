CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

SunPower Receives Lower Price Target from Citigroup Amidst Mixed Analyst Ratings

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
SunPower Receives Lower Price Target from Citigroup Amidst Mixed Analyst Ratings

SunPower, a semiconductor company, had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00. This adjustment follows research reports from various equities analysts who have mixed opinions about the company’s future prospects. Four analysts gave a sell rating, fifteen issued a hold rating, three gave a buy rating, and one presented a strong buy rating for SunPower’s stock.

On Wednesday, SunPower’s stock opened at $8.67 on the NASDAQ. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, and a beta of 1.83. Its 50-day simple moving average is $10.38, and the 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. SunPower’s 1-year low is $8.63, and the 1-year high is $28.42. The company also maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64, and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In its quarterly earnings report released on May 3rd, SunPower reported a negative EPS of ($0.11), falling short of analysts’ consensus estimates by ($0.08). The company experienced a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. However, its revenue for the quarter was $440.88 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SunPower. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Headlands Technologies LLC, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel, MUFG Securities EMEA plc, and Yousif Capital Management LLC are among the large investors who have increased their holdings in the stock. Hedge funds and other institutional investors now own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, headquartered in the US and Canada, specializes in solar technology and energy services. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions, including pre-engineered modular systems for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Polygon’s NFT Metrics Decline Despite Previous Growth

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Dark Satellite: Blending Jazz, Distortion, and Blues

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Strong Growth in the OHV Telematics Market Driven by Various Factors

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Denny Parada Claims FBI Stole $500 Million Worth of Civil War-Era Gold

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Polygon’s NFT Metrics Decline Despite Previous Growth

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Dark Satellite: Blending Jazz, Distortion, and Blues

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The US Must Catch Up in the Global Race for AI Regulation

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments