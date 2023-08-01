New Approach to Addressing Climate Change: Solar Shield and Tethered Asteroid

Scientists are exploring innovative solutions to tackle climate change, and one such idea has been proposed by astronomer István Szapudi from the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy. His concept involves the use of a solar shield combined with a tethered, captured asteroid to shade the Earth from a portion of the sun’s light, consequently reducing global temperatures.

Previous proposals for a massive shield to block sunlight were hindered by its weight, which made it prohibitively expensive. However, Szapudi’s solution introduces a tethered counterweight and the utilization of a captured asteroid, thereby significantly reducing the required mass by over 100 times when compared to untethered shields. The shield itself, making up just 1% of the total mass, would need to be launched from Earth, while the remaining 99% would consist of asteroids or lunar dust serving as a counterweight.

Although there are technological challenges to overcome, Szapudi’s approach capitalizes on today’s capabilities, making the concept feasible. The successful implementation of this idea relies on the development of a lightweight and durable graphene tether.

This new approach offers a faster and more cost-effective alternative to other shield designs, potentially providing a means to mitigate climate change in the decades to come. By partially blocking the sun’s rays, this solar shield and tethered asteroid system could help to lower global temperatures and combat the effects of climate change.

