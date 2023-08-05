IGN’s Summer of Gaming showcases Summer Game Fest 2023

IGN’s Summer of Gaming is currently underway, featuring various gaming events, with one of the highlights being the Summer Game Fest 2023, hosted by Jeff Keighley. This year’s show included big names like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, making it a must-watch for gaming enthusiasts. The event lasted for approximately two hours and unveiled a multitude of exciting new games.

In addition to the main event, IGN also provided pre- and post-show coverage, allowing viewers to catch up on all the discussions and predictions. If you missed the livestream, you can still watch the archived version to stay informed about the latest announcements.

Summer Game Fest 2023 holds particular significance as it took place after the cancellation of E3, making it one of the largest gaming events of the season. Several highlights emerged from the show, such as the gameplay reveal of Alan Wake II, the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown scheduled for release next year, a thrilling gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, and the introduction of Sonic Superstars, a new 2D Classic Sonic game set to arrive later this year.

IGN ensured easy access for viewers by hosting the Summer Game Fest 2023 livestream on their homepage and various social media platforms.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from IGN’s Summer of Gaming!