Equip Your Kids for the New School Year with Affordable Study Devices

As the new school year approaches, parents are busy preparing everything their kids will need for a successful academic year. In today’s modern learning environment, where technology plays a crucial role in education, providing students with the right study devices has become a necessity rather than a luxury.

You don’t have to break the bank to get these essential gadgets. Home Credit, a leading consumer finance company, offers low monthly installment plans with 0 percent interest to make these devices more affordable. They have a wide range of options to choose from, including budget-friendly laptops and study tablets.

One of the options available is the ASUS Ryzen 3 Laptop. With its AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8 GB of RAM, this laptop can handle all school-related tasks smoothly. It comes with 256 GB of storage, a 14-inch display, and weighs only 1.60 kg, making it a great choice for students on the go.

Another option is the HP 15S i3 Silver Laptop, powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8 GB of RAM. This laptop allows for easy multitasking and has a 512 GB capacity for storage. It features a 15.6-inch display and weighs only 1.7 kg.

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Acer Aspire 3 i3 is a great choice. It has an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB internal capacity. With its 15.6-inch display and lightweight design, it’s perfect for students.

If you prefer a tablet for more portability, Home Credit offers various options below P999 per month. The Realme Pad Tablet, for example, has a Helio G80 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. It features a substantial 7100 mAh battery and a 10.4-inch display.

Another tablet option is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE, powered by an Unisoc Tiger T618 processor with 4 GB of memory. It has 128 GB of storage and a 10.5-inch screen. It also includes features like a built-in screen recorder and Samsung Kids for a safe online experience.

The Huawei Matepad T10 LTE is another affordable tablet option with a Huawei Kirin 710A processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. It has a 9.7-inch HD screen and weighs only 450 g.

Equip your children for a successful school year with these affordable study devices. Take advantage of Home Credit’s back-to-school promotion, offering staggered payment options with 0 percent interest. Visit their official website for more information.

Source: The Manila Times