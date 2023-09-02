CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Equip Your Kids for the New School Year with Affordable Study Devices

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
As the new school year approaches, parents are busy preparing everything their kids will need for a successful academic year. In today’s modern learning environment, where technology plays a crucial role in education, providing students with the right study devices has become a necessity rather than a luxury.

You don’t have to break the bank to get these essential gadgets. Home Credit, a leading consumer finance company, offers low monthly installment plans with 0 percent interest to make these devices more affordable. They have a wide range of options to choose from, including budget-friendly laptops and study tablets.

One of the options available is the ASUS Ryzen 3 Laptop. With its AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8 GB of RAM, this laptop can handle all school-related tasks smoothly. It comes with 256 GB of storage, a 14-inch display, and weighs only 1.60 kg, making it a great choice for students on the go.

Another option is the HP 15S i3 Silver Laptop, powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8 GB of RAM. This laptop allows for easy multitasking and has a 512 GB capacity for storage. It features a 15.6-inch display and weighs only 1.7 kg.

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Acer Aspire 3 i3 is a great choice. It has an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB internal capacity. With its 15.6-inch display and lightweight design, it’s perfect for students.

If you prefer a tablet for more portability, Home Credit offers various options below P999 per month. The Realme Pad Tablet, for example, has a Helio G80 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage. It features a substantial 7100 mAh battery and a 10.4-inch display.

Another tablet option is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE, powered by an Unisoc Tiger T618 processor with 4 GB of memory. It has 128 GB of storage and a 10.5-inch screen. It also includes features like a built-in screen recorder and Samsung Kids for a safe online experience.

The Huawei Matepad T10 LTE is another affordable tablet option with a Huawei Kirin 710A processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. It has a 9.7-inch HD screen and weighs only 450 g.

Equip your children for a successful school year with these affordable study devices. Take advantage of Home Credit’s back-to-school promotion, offering staggered payment options with 0 percent interest. Visit their official website for more information.

