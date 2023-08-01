Suits & Salutes: A Fundraiser Supporting Local Veterans and First Responders

Farmington Polo Club recently hosted a successful event called Suits & Salutes. The fundraiser aimed to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and first responders. The community came together to show their appreciation for these dedicated individuals who serve and protect.

The event featured a thrilling polo match, where teams of players on horseback competed against each other. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their best attire, including suits, dresses, and fancy hats. The beautiful backdrop of the Farmington Polo Club provided the perfect setting for a day of fun and celebration.

In addition to the exciting polo match, attendees enjoyed a variety of food and beverage vendors, live music, and other entertainment options. The event successfully brought together the community, offering everyone a chance to support and celebrate veterans and first responders.

The funds raised from Suits & Salutes will go towards supporting local veterans and first responders. This ensures that they receive the assistance and recognition they deserve for their selfless service. The event turned out to be a great success, with a large turnout and positive feedback from attendees.

Overall, Suits & Salutes at Farmington Polo Club was a fantastic event that united the community in support of those who have dedicated their lives to serving others. It provided an opportunity for everyone to show their appreciation and contribute towards a worthy cause.