Watermelon Game Takes Japan by Storm

The highly anticipated Suika Game, also known as Watermelon Game, has finally made its debut on the Japanese iOS App Store. Developed by Aladdin X and published by popIn Inc., this unique game is taking the gaming community by storm. Priced at a reasonable 240 yen (approximately $1.70), Suika Game offers an exceptional gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Since its successful launch on the global Nintendo Switch store in October 2023, speculations are rife that Suika Game will soon be available on the global iOS App Store. Gamers around the world are eagerly waiting for this immersive adventure to hit their mobile devices.

However, this popularity hasn’t come without its share of challenges. Due to the game’s immense success, several unofficial knock-off versions have emerged on both mobile devices and consoles. One such example is an unofficial release called The Suika Game, which is expected to land on the PlayStation Store in the near future. Aladdin X has cautioned fans to be wary of counterfeit merchandise, particularly plushies resembling the game’s iconic watermelon, that are making their way into Japanese crane machines as prizes.

The overwhelming response to Suika Game has propelled it to the top of the Japanese Nintendo Switch 2023 download ranking. It has surpassed popular titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, various Pikmin entries, and the recently released Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. With its availability on the Nintendo Switch worldwide and on iOS devices exclusively in Japan, Suika Game has firmly established itself as a must-play for avid gamers.

FAQ

1. Where can I play Suika Game?

Suika Game is currently available on the Nintendo Switch worldwide and on iOS devices exclusively in Japan. However, a global release on the iOS App Store is anticipated soon.

2. How much does Suika Game cost?

Suika Game is priced at 240 yen (approximately $1.70) on the Japanese iOS App Store.

3. Are there any unofficial versions of Suika Game?

Yes, there have been unofficial knock-off versions of Suika Game released on mobile devices and consoles. Players should be cautious and ensure they are downloading the official version.

Sources:

– Aladdin X official website: https://www.aladdinx.co.jp