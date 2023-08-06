Generative AI: A Revolution in Startups’ Approach to PR

Generative AI is poised to transform how startups approach public relations (PR) in the years to come. This shift is evident in the recent partnership between the Associated Press and OpenAI, which underscores the growing influence of AI in the media industry. While AI offers immense potential in augmenting the capabilities of publications, it also brings forth certain challenges.

As newsrooms grapple with staff reductions, some startups may turn to AI to create thought leadership and PR content. However, this reliance on AI-generated content runs the risk of saturating the media landscape with impersonal and formulaic materials. To truly differentiate themselves in this AI-driven era, startups must recognize the value of human storytelling.

While AI can generate content, it lacks the ability to incorporate real-life narratives and a personal touch, aspects that genuinely resonate with audiences. By embracing human-driven thought leadership, startups can set themselves apart from the sea of AI-generated content.

The rise of AI in the PR field offers an opportunity for the industry to evolve. In-house PR teams and agencies will need to elevate their content and move away from over-reliance on AI. Editors will increasingly seek out original articles that present unique perspectives. Startups that can provide a strong voice, controversial opinions, and timely commentary on current events will be able to capture readers’ attention.

It’s important to note that AI does have its limitations, particularly in keeping up with real-time events. Journalists value business leaders who can provide insightful analysis and knowledgeable insights on unfolding situations. Successful PR strategies will entail actively monitoring and participating in current news cycles, offering commentary on relevant topics, and expanding expertise beyond niche industries.

The key differentiator between humans and AI lies in their ability to tap into offline networks and predict future trends based on industry knowledge and insights. In the age of ChatGPT, successful PR strategies will shine by offering a human touch, relevant commentary, and valuable insights that surpass what AI can achieve.