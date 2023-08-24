Tim Hayden Completes US Tour with Hagley West Brand

Entrepreneur and founder of Hagley West, Tim Hayden, has successfully finished his US tour in San Diego. Over the course of 55 days, the team traveled to 11 different states and completed various challenges, garnering attention and support from the public.

Hayden’s “Find Tim Challenges” have become a viral sensation on social media. Participants strive to be the first to locate Hayden based on clues he provides, with many sharing their personal stories of why they resonate with his message of ‘Love Your Journey.’

The US market has shown great enthusiasm for Hagley West products, with watch sales surpassing those in any other country. Hayden attributes this success to his long-term growth strategy for the brand and the unwavering support of the Hagley West community.

Reflecting on the tour, Hayden expressed his gratitude for the reception they received in various locations, such as Alaska. He stated, “It’s blown my mind, the Americans have really got behind us and helped take Hagley West to the next level.”

After the successful tour, the Hagley West team will return to the UK to implement the next stage of Hayden’s ambitious growth strategy. Despite his focus on international expansion, Hayden remains committed to connecting with his UK audience and teasing upcoming projects.

As the journey continues, Hayden encourages everyone to stay tuned for exciting developments from Hagley West. For more information about the brand, visit the official website or follow Tim Hayden on TikTok.

