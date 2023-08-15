Subsurface Oceans Could Make Exoplanets More Habitable

A recent study suggests that subsurface oceans, which are thick layers of liquid water beneath a frozen surface, may be more common in our galaxy than previously thought. A group of researchers led by planetary scientist Lujendra Ojha of Rutgers University found that planets hosting subsurface oceans, similar to those on Enceladus, Europa, and Ganymede, could be abundant in our galaxy.

The traditional definition of a star’s habitable zone is based on the amount of stellar radiation that can keep water from freezing on a planet’s surface. However, Venus and Mars fall within the habitable zone, yet only Earth has liquid water. This indicates that other mechanisms can also create liquid water, such as geothermal heat powered by tidal forces or radioactive decay.

The researchers conducted simulations of Earth-sized planets orbiting red dwarfs, which make up 70% of the Milky Way’s stars. They found that planets with higher surface temperatures, thicker ice sheets, and higher surface gravity are more likely to have subsurface oceans. Even planets with low heat flow and surface temperatures as low as 200 K could potentially host subsurface oceans.

Subsurface oceans created through geothermal heat can be long-lasting, providing a stable environment for life to potentially evolve. However, the formation mechanisms for extremely deep oceans are more complex, and further research is needed to determine their habitability.

While the existence of subsurface oceans on exoplanets is likely, the question of whether these oceans can support life remains. Amy Barr Mlinar, a planetary scientist not involved in the study, suggests that geological activity is needed to bring nutrients to these oceans.

Further modeling work and future observations, such as those from the James Webb Space Telescope, will help scientists determine the prevalence and habitability of subsurface oceans on exoplanets.