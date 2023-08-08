Subsidy Benefits for Electric Vehicles to Continue in Delhi

The transport minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, has announced that subsidy benefits for electric vehicles (EVs) will continue until a new policy is introduced. The existing Delhi EV Policy provides subsidies for electric two-wheelers, electric four-wheelers, e-autos, e-rickshaws, and electric freight vehicles.

Under the current policy, electric two-wheelers receive a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) or up to Rs 30,000. Electric four-wheelers receive a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh, with a maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh per electric car. However, this benefit is limited to the first 1,000 electric cars registered. E-autos, e-rickshaws, and electric freight vehicles are eligible for a Rs 30,000 subsidy.

The Delhi EV Policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of EVs in total vehicle sales in the city to 25% by 2024. According to official data, over 1.12 lakh electric vehicles have been sold under this policy.

The transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle Cell have been working on a revised Delhi EV Policy 2.0. A stakeholder consultation was held in May to gather feedback and input for the new policy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal previously highlighted that Delhi has become the country’s electric vehicle capital, with the highest number of EV purchases in the city.

While the new policy is still being finalized, the government has made the decision to ensure that the subsidy benefits of the existing policy will continue. This decision is aimed at supporting and encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi.