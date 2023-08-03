Subaru Targets 600,000 Electric Vehicle Sales by 2030

Subaru has recently announced an expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) goals. The Japanese automaker is now aiming to sell 600,000 battery-electric vehicles by 2030, which would account for 50% of its total global sales.

Previously, Subaru’s strategic plan envisioned that 40% of its vehicles sold worldwide in 2030 would be electrified, including hybrid and electric cars. However, the new plan places a stronger emphasis on battery-electric vehicles.

Subaru’s strategy involves introducing seven additional EV models after the release of its first electric model, the Solterra. Three of these models are scheduled to launch by the end of 2026, followed by four more models by the end of 2028. The production of pure electric cars will commence in Japan in 2025, with a manufacturing capacity of 200,000 units per year.

By 2027, Subaru plans to establish another production line in Japan, along with a production line in the United States. However, the specific production capacity for the US facility has not yet been disclosed.

Subaru aims to achieve annual sales of 400,000 battery-electric vehicles in the United States alone by 2028, contributing to its overall target of selling 600,000 units worldwide by 2030.

To meet the increased demand for EVs, Subaru has been in discussions with Panasonic to secure cylindrical cells for its upcoming models.

Subaru currently offers the Solterra SUV as its only electric model, which is built on Toyota’s eTNGA platform and shares similarities with the Toyota bZ4X.