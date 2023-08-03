Photographers Capture Stunning Images of Sturgeon Supermoon

Photographers around the world had the opportunity to capture the breathtaking sight of the sturgeon supermoon last night. This phenomenon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it slightly closer to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

It was the first of two supermoons happening this month, with the next one being a rare blue supermoon on August 30. People who missed the show need not worry as there will be another chance to witness this celestial spectacle.

One photograph showcases the sturgeon supermoon rising over the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, casting an illuminating glow over the iconic structure. Another image captures the moon over Vanderbilt University’s West End Tower in Nashville, Tennessee, providing a breathtaking backdrop for the university campus.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a cable car is seen moving toward Sugarloaf Mountain as the supermoon lights up the night sky. The combination of the moon’s brilliance and the city’s skyline creates a mesmerizing scene.

These photographs serve as a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our natural world. Whether witnessed in person or through the lens of a camera, the sturgeon supermoon is a sight that captivates and inspires people all around the globe.