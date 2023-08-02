The Sturgeon Moon: A Spectacular Celestial Event

On Tuesday night, skywatchers around the world were treated to the sight of the Sturgeon Moon, the second supermoon of the year. This celestial phenomenon drew large crowds in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, as people took the time to appreciate the beauty of the night sky.

The Sturgeon Moon gets its name from the Algonquin people, who named it after the large fish that is abundant in the Great Lakes during this time of year. Many people captured stunning images of the supermoon as it rose over various cities, showcasing its golden, amber, and silver tones. However, some locations experienced cloud cover and inclement weather, which obstructed the view of the moon.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at perigee, its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than other full moons. The term “supermoon” was coined in 1979, although it is not an official astronomical term.

The next supermoon is expected on August 30th and will be known as a Blue Moon because it is the second full moon of the month. It will also be the closest and brightest full supermoon of the year. Additionally, Saturn will be visible to the upper right of the moon, adding to the spectacle.

The fourth and final supermoon of the year will appear in September and is commonly referred to as a Harvest Moon. Having four supermoons in a three-month period is considered relatively rare.