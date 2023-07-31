Stunning Image Reveals NGC 6652 Globular Cluster in the Milky Way

This image showcases the mesmerizing globular cluster NGC 6652, which resides within our own Milky Way galaxy. Using data collected from the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instruments of the Hubble Space Telescope, scientists were able to study the chemical composition and characteristics of these globular clusters.

NGC 6652 appears as a dazzling display of stars in this image. The core of the cluster emits a soft blue light, emanating from the multitude of stars that reside within it. In contrast, the foreground stars are adorned with diffraction spikes, creating a visually spectacular scene.

Situated in the constellation Sagittarius, NGC 6652 is located approximately 30,000 light-years away from Earth and 6,500 light-years away from the Galactic center. These globular clusters, consisting of tens of thousands to millions of stars, maintain their spherical shape due to the strong gravitational forces acting between the stars.

The data used to create this image was collected from two separate observing programs led by different groups of astronomers. One team focused on studying the ages of globular clusters within the Milky Way and investigating the gravitational potential of our galaxy. The second team employed specialized filters to analyze the proportions of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen present in globular clusters like NGC 6652.

Providing valuable insights into the structure and composition of globular clusters within our Milky Way galaxy, this captivating image deepens our understanding of these fascinating celestial objects.