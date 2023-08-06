The Webb Space Telescope Observes El Gordo Galaxy Cluster

The Prime Extra-Galactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science (PEARLS) team has recently published a series of papers detailing their observations of the El Gordo galaxy cluster using the James Webb Space Telescope. Gravitational lensing plays a crucial role in understanding the images captured.

El Gordo is a massive galaxy cluster that formed approximately 6.8 billion years ago. Due to its size, it can magnify objects located behind it by bending light around its mass, resulting in a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing. The Webb team focused specifically on this extraordinary galaxy cluster as it is believed to be one of the largest in the early stages of the universe.

Although the Hubble telescope had previously captured images of El Gordo, the Webb telescope’s successor, it lacked the necessary sensitivity to fully capture the stunning scene. The PEARLS team’s papers delve into the overall impact of gravitational lensing by El Gordo, as well as highlighting specific features within the image.

One notable feature is a curved galaxy resembling a fishhook located in the upper right portion of the image. This small disk galaxy has been gradually fading over the past 10 billion years. Another intriguing observation is the lensing of a galaxy named La Flaca by El Gordo. In close proximity to La Flaca, researchers discovered a red dwarf star named Quyllur, the first of its kind observed beyond 1 billion years from Earth.

Additionally, the image showcases a miniature galaxy cluster that formed 12.1 billion years ago, as well as a group of distant “ultra-diffuse” galaxies with distinct appearances.

The combination of scientific knowledge and Webb’s remarkable astronomical photograph has allowed the PEARLS team to make these exciting discoveries. As the telescope continues its operations into its second year, researchers anticipate uncovering even more insights about the universe.