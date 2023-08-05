CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Aug 5, 2023
A Study Suggests Financial Advisors Not Threatened by AI

A recent study conducted by Charles Schwab suggests that financial advisors may not need to be concerned about losing their jobs to artificial intelligence (AI) just yet. The study surveyed 1,000 401(k) participants across the United States and found that while 49% of workers felt comfortable receiving financial advice from an AI bot, only 4% actually followed the advice of a bot.

The majority of respondents, 95%, expressed a preference for receiving advice from a human professional. This preference for human advisors has been corroborated by other studies as well. A survey conducted by Yahoo Finance and Ipsos revealed that only 20% of investors were likely to use an AI financial advisor, with 63% expressing mistrust of AI. The lack of a “human” element in the advice was identified as the top concern among these respondents.

Financial advisors believe that the human connection and understanding of emotions are essential in their line of work. The personal touch and ability to build relationships with clients are seen as advantages that AI cannot fully replicate. Although AI may have a role to play in streamlining processes and assisting with tasks like portfolio management and content creation, it is viewed as a tool to assist financial advisors rather than replace them.

While AI technology has the potential to impact the financial advisory industry, the study suggests that financial advisors are not yet threatened by AI bots. The majority of workers still prefer human advisors for personalized advice. AI has limitations in terms of understanding human emotions and providing the personal touch that clients desire. Therefore, financial advisors can continue to rely on their expertise and build strong relationships with clients while utilizing AI as a supporting tool.

