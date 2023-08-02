CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Austin Ranked 23rd City at Risk for Job Losses Due to AI

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
A recent study has revealed that Austin is the 23rd city in which artificial intelligence (AI) poses a significant risk to employment. The study indicates that AI advancements may put over 100,000 jobs in Austin in jeopardy.

The impact of AI is vast, affecting numerous industries and leaving very few occupations unaffected. The study specifically highlights the vulnerability of roles such as bank tellers, retail workers, administration, clerical work, and data entry.

Among these occupations, cashiers, retail sales, and customer service representatives in Austin are deemed to be most at risk. With more than 31,000 cashiers falling into the at-risk category, Austin’s ranking is understandable.

Austin’s job market is already experiencing the influence of AI, particularly in industries like grocery stores and retail stores. The introduction of self-checkout and automated payment systems has accelerated the disruption within these sectors.

While some job roles have already undergone significant changes due to AI disruption, the study mainly focuses on the next five years when major transformations are expected. These changes could either enhance efficiency in certain occupations or entirely eliminate specific positions.

To prepare for the potential impact of AI on the job market, individuals should actively stay informed and embrace technology. Incorporating tools like ChatGPT can simplify tasks and help lighten workloads. The key is to be adequately prepared for the unknown and continuously learn about AI advancements to stay ahead in the evolving job landscape.

