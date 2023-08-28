Role of β-Glucosidase in Oligosaccharide Metabolism of Clostridium thermocellum

Researchers from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have uncovered the significant role of β-glucosidase (BglA) in the metabolism of cellobiose and laminaribiose in the cellulose-degrading bacterium Clostridium thermocellum.

C. thermocellum is known for its efficiency in breaking down cellulose, making it a promising component for lignocellulose biorefinery. However, the enzymatic pathways involved in the metabolism of certain oligosaccharides in this bacterium have not been fully understood.

Previous studies have indicated that C. thermocellum converts oligosaccharides into glucose and glucose-1-phosphate through the phosphorolytic pathway. The researchers aimed to investigate the role of β-glucosidase in the hydrolytic pathway, which is responsible for the breakdown of β-1,4-glycosidic bond containing cellodextrins and β-1,3-glycosidic bond containing laminaribiose.

Through enzymatic activity analysis, gene knockout experiments, and transcriptomic analyses, the researchers confirmed that BglA plays a key role in the metabolism of both cellobiose and laminaribiose. Interestingly, the activity of BglA was found to be 24 times higher when laminaribiose was used as a substrate compared to cellobiose.

Moreover, the researchers determined the structural basis for specific hydrolysis by analyzing crystal structures and performing molecular docking analyses. They also discovered that there is a specific cross-regulation between the hydrolytic pathway mediated by BglA and the phosphorolytic pathway mediated by phosphorolytic enzymes in C. thermocellum.

This research provides valuable insights into the metabolic processes of C. thermocellum and highlights the importance of β-glucosidase in the breakdown of oligosaccharides. Understanding these mechanisms has the potential to enhance lignocellulose biorefinery processes and contribute to the development of more efficient biofuel production methods.

Source:

“Key roles of β-glucosidase BglA for the catabolism of both laminaribiose and cellobiose in the lignocellulolytic bacterium Clostridium thermocellum” – Yan Xiao et al, International Journal of Biological Macromolecules (2023) DOI: 10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2023.126226