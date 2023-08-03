Study Reveals Insights into Recent Outburst in Markarian 1018

An international team of astronomers has recently conducted a study to investigate the outburst that occurred in the active galaxy known as Markarian 1018 (or Mrk 1018). This galaxy contains an active galactic nucleus (AGN), which is a compact and highly luminous region situated at the core of a galaxy. The researchers aimed to gain a better understanding of the nature of this outburst.

To carry out their investigation, the astronomers utilized the STELLA telescopes located at the Izana Observatory in Tenerife, Spain. They conducted high-cadence optical monitoring of the AGN in Mrk 1018. Through their observations, they discovered a significant outburst that took place in mid-2020.

Interestingly, the outburst was found to be asymmetric, with a rise of less than 100 days and a decline lasting at least 200 days. Furthermore, the decline followed a linear function, indicating that it was not caused by a tidal disruption event (TDE), which typically shows a power-law decline.

The team of researchers also examined X-ray and ultraviolet observations taken before and after the optical peak of the outburst. Their analysis revealed no intrinsic absorption, ruling out a temporary decrease in obscuring material as the cause of the observed increase in emission.

Based on their findings, the astronomers propose that the outburst in Mrk 1018 was most likely triggered by a sudden, short-term increase in the accretion rate. They put forward several potential explanations, including the involvement of disk models, chaotic cold accretion, binary black holes, or recoiling supermassive black holes.

This study offers valuable insights into the dynamic nature of AGNs and their outbursts. Further research will continue to explore and illuminate the underlying mechanisms driving these phenomena.