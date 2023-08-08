A recent study conducted by researchers aimed to evaluate the readability and quality of online medical information related to shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction. The study found that while the readability of the information was generally acceptable, the quality varied depending on the source.

To assess the quality of the online information, the researchers utilized both human evaluators and an artificial intelligence tool called ChatGPT. The human evaluators used a questionnaire called DISCERN to determine the quality of each article, considering factors such as clarity, relevance, balance, and bias. However, the findings of ChatGPT differed from those of the human evaluators.

The study revealed that articles from private clinics selling shockwave therapy tended to be more biased compared to those from academic websites and publications like Urology Times. Academic sources provided a more objective analysis and presented factual information about the treatment, while private clinic articles were more one-sided in their approach.

The discrepancy between ChatGPT and the human evaluators raises concerns about the reliability of AI tools in assessing the quality of online medical information. This highlights the need for further research and development in this area, especially as more patients rely on AI platforms like ChatGPT for medical information.

While ChatGPT’s capabilities are impressive, this study suggests that it is not yet ready to accurately determine the quality of online text. However, as AI technology continues to advance, it is expected that AI tools will become more reliable and effective in the future.

In conclusion, evaluating the quality of online medical information is crucial, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like erectile dysfunction and treatments. The study emphasizes the importance of considering the source and conducting further research to ensure reliable and unbiased information is available to patients online.