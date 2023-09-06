Advancing the Case for Quantum Computers: A Mathematical Proof

Ramis Movassagh, a researcher at Google Quantum AI, recently published a paper in Nature Physics that presents a mathematical study demonstrating the notable advantages of quantum computers. The paper addresses the question of whether quantum computers are exponentially more powerful than classical computers, a concept known as the Quantum Primacy conjecture. Movassagh’s study mathematically proves that simulating random quantum circuits and estimating their outputs is highly difficult, also known as being #P-hard for classical computers.

The study builds on previous efforts to demonstrate the advantages of quantum computers over classical computers. Movassagh’s proof differs from previous attempts by using a new set of mathematical techniques that show the output probabilities of random quantum circuits are as hard as the worst-case scenarios. Unlike previous proofs, Movassagh’s approach does not involve approximations, making it more direct and allowing for explicit bounding of errors and quantification of robustness.

Since the publication of the paper, Movassagh’s proof has undergone further testing and improvements to enhance its robustness. The findings of this study have significant implications for quantum cryptography, computation and complexity, and coding theory. It also offers a promising path toward refuting the Extended Church-Turing thesis, which is a fundamental goal in quantum complexity theory.

Moving forward, Movassagh plans to expand on his current proof to demonstrate the potential of quantum computers for tackling specific problems. The goal is to bridge this work to the hardness of other tasks and further explore the (in)tractability of quantum systems. Additionally, he aims to prove the Quantum Primacy conjecture and establish the falseness of the Extended Church-Turing thesis.

This mathematical proof by Movassagh contributes to the ongoing research efforts exploring the advantages of quantum computers over classical computers. It opens up new possibilities for leveraging the power of quantum computing and sheds light on the potential of these systems in various fields.

Source: Ramis Movassagh, The hardness of random quantum circuits, Nature Physics (2023).