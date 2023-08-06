Study Shows Women, Asians, and Higher-Skilled Workers Most Affected by AI

A recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center has highlighted the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on different demographics in the United States. The study indicates that women, Asians, and individuals in higher-skilled, higher-paying jobs are expected to be the most affected by the shift towards AI.

The research, based on data obtained from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network (O*NET), focuses on 41 key occupations across 873 occupations. These occupations were categorized into low, medium, or high exposure to AI.

According to the study, jobs that require analytical thinking and often necessitate a college degree are more likely to be affected by the AI shift. Higher-paying positions such as analysts, tax professionals, technical writers, web developers, and business managers are considered to have high or medium exposure to AI.

Interestingly, the study also reveals that the impact of the AI shift varies based on gender and ethnicity. Women and Asians are expected to face a greater impact due to their representation in occupations that are more susceptible to AI disruption. A separate study by McKinsey supports this finding, projecting that women are 1.5 times more likely than men to experience job changes due to AI by 2030.

It is important to note that high AI exposure does not necessarily mean job loss. The true effects of AI on employment are still not fully understood, and further research and analysis are required to determine the actual outcomes.