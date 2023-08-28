Study Shows Link Between Solar Cycle and Cloud Activity on Neptune

Scientists have discovered new evidence suggesting that cloud activity on Neptune is directly related to atmospheric changes caused by the sun. The research is based on data collected over nearly 30 years from telescopes such as the Hubble Space Telescope, the W.M. Keck Observatory, and the Lick Observatory.

The study, led by astronomers at the University of California, Berkeley, found that the changes in Neptune’s atmosphere followed the natural solar cycle, which lasts about 11 years. During this cycle, the sun’s magnetic field flips, causing the north and south magnetic poles to switch places. This leads to an increase in solar activity and the release of powerful solar particles.

The researchers analyzed the telescope data and observed that Neptune appeared brightest in 2002, then dimmed in 2007. It became bright again in 2015 but darkened to the dimmest level ever observed in 2020. Additionally, the team noticed that Neptune lost almost all of its clouds starting in 2019.

Imke de Pater, the lead writer of the study, expressed surprise at how quickly the clouds disappeared on Neptune. The drop in cloud activity was “extremely exciting and unexpected,” according to Erandi Chavez, a student at Harvard University’s Center for Astrophysics who participated in the study. Chavez noted that this period of low cloud activity on Neptune was far more dramatic and prolonged than previous ones.

The researchers discovered clear patterns between seasonal changes in Neptune’s cloud cover and the solar cycle. When the sun emitted more intense ultraviolet (UV) light, more clouds appeared on Neptune two years later. This finding provides the strongest evidence yet of a correlation between Neptune’s cloud cover and the sun’s cycle.

Further study is needed to confirm these results, but the researchers believe that understanding cloud activity on Neptune can shed light on the behavior of similar planets outside our solar system. The research also suggests that the sun’s UV rays may trigger photochemical reactions that produce Neptune’s clouds.

In conclusion, this study highlights the connection between solar activity and cloud activity on Neptune. The findings provide valuable insights into planetary atmospheres and contribute to our understanding of the behavior of exoplanets.