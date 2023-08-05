The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Asian Americans and Women in the Workplace

A recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center has highlighted the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on two specific groups in the workplace: Asian Americans and women. The study found that Asian Americans currently have the highest percentage of workers regularly exposed to AI, although the overall percentage remains relatively low at 24%.

The study categorized workers as “most exposed” if their job activities could potentially be altered or replaced by AI. It identified certain fields such as budget analysis, data entry, and web development as areas with high exposure to AI. On the other hand, roles like chief executives, veterinarians, and sales managers were considered to have medium exposure, while occupations like pipe layers, child care workers, and firefighters had the lowest AI exposure.

Moreover, the study also revealed that women are disproportionately represented in jobs that are more exposed to AI when compared to men. Approximately 21% of women are in highly exposed positions, compared to 17% of men.

However, there are concerns that lower-income Asian workers and women in less technology-centric jobs may be left behind as AI continues to advance and become integrated into various industries. There is a risk that physical labor jobs, which are more likely to be filled by lower-income Asian workers, could be automated.

It is important to note, though, that while these findings shed light on the potential impact of AI, it is still challenging to predict the full extent of its consequences. The rise of AI is considered the initial wave of its kind, and its ultimate effect on different communities and industries is yet to be seen. As AI continues to develop, it will be crucial to address the potential disparities and ensure that all workers have access to the necessary skills and opportunities to adapt to this technological transition.