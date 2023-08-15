MIT biologists discover protein responsible for forming biomolecular condensates

Inside living cells, biomolecular condensates play important roles in various cellular functions, but the process of how these assemblies form is not well understood. Biologists at MIT have now identified a protein called TCOF1 that is responsible for the formation of one type of condensate found in a cell organelle called the nucleolus. Without TCOF1, this condensate cannot form.

The nucleolus is involved in building ribosomes and underwent a major evolutionary shift around 300 million years ago in amniotes (reptiles, birds, and mammals). The nucleolus developed a condensate that acts as a third compartment, although the reason for this shift is not yet fully understood.

The researchers believe that compartmentalizing different biochemical reactions may make it easier to assemble ribosomes. Understanding how this condensate, known as the fibrillar center, forms could help in studying its function and shed light on the evolution of other condensates in cells.

The study identified TCOF1 as the protein that helps scaffold biomolecular assemblies to form the fibrillar center. When TCOF1 is expressed, condensates form in cells and include proteins found in the fibrillar center. The researchers found that TCOF1 was necessary for the transition from a bipartite to a tripartite nucleolus. Without TCOF1, cells only form two nucleolar compartments, but with the addition of TCOF1, a third compartment can be induced.

The researchers also found that the glutamate-rich low-complexity regions of TCOF1 interact with similar regions of neighboring TCOF1 molecules. This interaction helps the proteins assemble into a scaffold that attracts other proteins and biomolecules to form the fibrillar center.

The study suggests that cellular condensates may have originally been scaffolded by a single protein, like TCOF1, and then gradually evolved to become more complex over time. Understanding the formation and function of condensates could have implications for understanding and treating diseases associated with their formation, such as ALS, Huntington’s disease, and cancer. The research was funded by various organizations including the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute.