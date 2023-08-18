Study Reveals Electron Pairing in Artificial Atoms, a Quantum State Predicted Over 50 Years Ago

Researchers from the Department of Physics at Universität Hamburg have observed a quantum state that was theoretically predicted by Japanese scientists more than 50 years ago. By creating an artificial atom on the surface of a superconductor, the researchers successfully paired the electrons of the quantum dot, resulting in the smallest version of a superconductor. This groundbreaking work has been published in the journal Nature.

In normal circumstances, electrons repel each other due to their negative charge, which affects the properties of various materials, including electrical resistance. However, when electrons are paired together as bosons, they exhibit different behavior. Bosonic pairs can occupy the same location or move simultaneously, unlike single electrons.

Superconductivity is one of the remarkable properties of materials with electron pairs. It allows for the flow of electrical current without any resistance, making it useful for technologies like magnetic resonance imaging and highly sensitive magnetic field detectors. As electronic devices continue to shrink in size, researchers are investigating how superconductivity can be induced in nanostructured structures at the nanoscale.

The team from Universität Hamburg, led by PD Dr. Jens Wiebe, created an artificial atom called a quantum dot, which serves as the fundamental building block for nanostructured electronic devices. They constructed tiny cages made of silver, atom-by-atom, to trap the electrons. By coupling these trapped electrons with a superconductor, they inherited the tendency for pairing from the superconductor.

The researchers, along with a team of theoretical physicists, were able to relate the experimental results to a quantum state predicted in the early 1970s by Kazushige Machida and Fumiaki Shibata. Although this state had never been directly detected before, recent research has shown its potential in suppressing unwanted noise in quantum computers.

The discovery of this quantum state has garnered recognition from Kazushige Machida himself, who commended the researchers for validating his old paper experimentally. This breakthrough paves the way for further understanding and utilization of quantum phenomena in the field of nanoelectronics.

Source: Universität Hamburg