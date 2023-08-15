Observing Many-Body Chemical Reactions in a Quantum Degenerate Gas

Physicists at the University of Chicago have successfully observed coherent, collective reactions between Bose-condensed atoms and molecules in the quantum degenerate regime. This research, published in Nature Physics, aims to achieve control over chemical reactions in this regime, where the de Broglie wavelength of particles becomes comparable to the spacing between them.

The study focuses on the quantum control of molecular reactions, which has important implications for precision metrology, quantum information, and quantum control of chemical reactions. Researchers predicted over 20 years ago that chemical reactions can be collectively enhanced by quantum mechanics when reactants and products are prepared in a single quantum state.

The experiments utilized Bose-condensed cesium atoms, a chemically reactive element that can be converted into a molecular Bose condensate with high efficacy. The team observed the dynamics of molecular formation in the atomic condensate and observed macroscopic quantum coherence between the atoms and molecules.

Notable findings include the rapid formation of molecules during super chemical reactions in the condensate cesium atoms, with molecules oscillating at different speeds as they approached equilibrium. Higher-density samples showed faster oscillations, suggesting Bosonic enhancement of the reactions.

This research provides guiding principles for chemical reactions in the quantum degenerate regime, offering potential applications for advancing and reversing chemistry without dissipation and controlling reaction pathways towards desired products. The team introduced a quantum field model that effectively captures the dynamics of these reactions, paving the way for future experiments and investigations.

Future plans involve identifying new fundamental laws governing chemical reactions in the quantum many-body regime, exploring the role of the wavefunction phase in determining reaction direction, and studying many-body effects in the reactions of more complex molecules. Overall, this study contributes to our understanding of quantum many-body chemical reactions and presents opportunities for their controlled manipulation in quantum degenerate gases.