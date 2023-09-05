Phubbing: Excessive Smartphone Use Leads to Worry about Divorce and Relationship Problems

People who spend too much time on their smartphones are more likely to worry about divorce than those who do not, according to a phenomenon known as “phubbing.” Phubbing refers to the practice of using a phone while physically with other people. It has been found to increase feelings of ostracism and reduce trust, leading to emotional and marital problems.

Several studies have highlighted the detrimental effects of excessive smartphone use on relationships. A research brief by the Institute of Family Studies (IFS) found that 40 percent of people with spouses who use their smartphones incessantly are unhappy in their relationship. Additionally, 26 percent of excessive smartphone users fear that their marriage will end in divorce.

Phubbing not only affects romantic relationships but also other social connections. It activates feelings of ostracism and reduces trust, as confirmed by a research article. Another study conducted in the US and Canada found that participants reported feeling worse about their relationships on days when there was more phubbing than usual.

The impact of smartphone use on relationships extends beyond emotional problems. The IFS states that spouses who use smartphones less have more frequent sex than those who spend more time on their screens. Furthermore, date nights have decreased due to phone use, with more phubbers reporting having date nights only a few times a year, if any.

The potential for divorce is four times more likely for couples with a phone problem than those without, even after controlling for factors such as age, race, sex, education, and income. Younger couples are more likely to report the negative effects of smartphone use on their relationships, but there is no distinction in gender when it comes to complaining about phubbing.

The issue of excessive smartphone use and its impact on relationships is not limited to Canada; it is also prevalent in the US. Lower-income marriages are more affected by this problem than higher-income households. Furthermore, this issue does not discriminate based on religion or politics; it affects individuals across different beliefs and practices.

While excessive smartphone use is not the sole cause of marital problems, it is a red flag in relationships. It can exacerbate existing issues and reinforce emotional divides between couples. Turning off or muting phones during social interactions can be a simple solution, but the rising concern over these issues suggests that smartphone addiction is a significant problem that needs to be addressed.

