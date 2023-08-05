Geomagnetic Storm Warning Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G3-Strong geomagnetic storm warning for Earth. This indicates that a strong to potentially severe geomagnetic storm is currently impacting our planet. Geomagnetic storms are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being minor and 5 being extreme. They can disrupt electronics and electrical systems, interfere with spacecraft and satellite communication, and result in the beautiful displays of the aurora in the night sky.

The current geomagnetic storm is expected to make the aurora visible in states as low as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. The Kp index, which characterizes the magnitude of geomagnetic storms, determines the presence and location of aurora displays. The higher the Kp index, the farther south the aurora can be seen.

This geomagnetic storm is caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that left the Sun around August 1-2. CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona. They can carry an embedded magnetic field stronger than the solar wind’s background interplanetary magnetic field. CMEs can reach Earth at different speeds, with larger ones expanding in size as they travel. The impact of a CME on Earth’s magnetosphere can result in various effects depending on its energy and angle of impact.

The current G3 storm may cause power system voltage irregularities and impacts on satellite operations. There may be minor disruptions to satellite navigation (GPS), and the visibility of aurora may extend farther south than usual. If the geomagnetic storm strengthens, the aurora could become brighter and be seen even further south.

While geomagnetic storms create stunning aurora displays, they also have the potential to cause harm to electronics, electrical grids, and satellite and radio communications. The historical Carrington Event in 1859 serves as an example of the significant impact such storms can have. It caused widespread damage to telegraph systems, and if it were to occur in modern times, damages in the U.S. alone could exceed $2.6 trillion.

Monitoring and predicting space weather falls under the responsibility of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The SWPC, located in Boulder, Colorado, is part of the National Weather Service. They provide official alerts and warnings for space weather events, ensuring the safety and preparedness of affected users.