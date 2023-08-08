Strong Fuel Efficiency Standards Crucial for Australia’s Climate Goals

Strong fuel efficiency standards are crucial for achieving price parity between electric vehicles (EVs) and fossil fuel cars, as well as meeting the government’s net zero emissions target by 2050, according to the Climate Change Authority (CCA). The CCA emphasized the need for regular reviews of the Fuel Efficiency Standard to ensure emissions goals are being met and that consumers have access to affordable vehicle options.

To eliminate emissions from new light vehicles by 2050, the share of EVs in total light vehicle sales will need to reach 100% by around 2040. The Australian government has committed to implementing a fuel efficiency standard but has not yet specified its scope and scale. Consultations on the proposed standard began in April and the standard is expected to launch by the end of this year.

Australia currently lacks a fuel efficiency standard, making it one of only two countries, along with Russia, without such a regulation in place. The absence of a standard has led to Australia becoming a dumping ground for inefficient cars, as many car manufacturers choose to sell their EVs in markets with more stringent regulations.

Australia’s EV sales have increased, comprising over 7% of new car sales, largely driven by EV-focused manufacturers like Tesla, BYD, and Polestar. In its submission, the CCA supported reducing loopholes for car manufacturers and advocated for a baseline of 0 g CO2 per km for the Australian vehicle fleet, starting from 2023 instead of 2021.

The CCA also recommended adopting a footprint model, introduced by the CCA in 2014, which would allow bigger cars to emit slightly more CO2 than smaller ones. Additionally, the CCA highlighted the importance of expanding supercharging recharge infrastructure to incentivize EV adoption.

Implementing strong fuel efficiency standards will not only drive the transition to electric vehicles but also contribute to achieving Australia’s climate goals and reducing transport emissions.