Hydrogen spillover, a phenomenon where hydrogen atom-like equivalents transfer from a metal catalyst to an oxide surface, has intrigued researchers since its discovery in 1964. However, despite its potential for clean energy applications, the mechanism and quantification of hydrogen spillover have remained elusive. A recent study led by researchers at Penn State has provided new insights into this process.

In their study, the researchers used a gold-on-titania system to demonstrate the breaking apart of hydrogen molecules into hydrogen atoms, a necessary step for inducing hydrogen spillover. Unlike traditional hydrogen storage methods that require significant energy to maintain the hydrogen in liquid form, this system allowed for efficient hydrogen activation at higher temperatures.

The process of hydrogen spillover involves the reaction of hydrogen gas, splitting it into hydrogen atom equivalents—a proton and an electron. The protons attach to the surface of the material, while the electrons enter the semiconducting oxide’s conduction band.

By quantifying and measuring the spillover process, the researchers hope to develop advanced chemistry applications, such as clean fuel conversion and improved hydrogen storage. The unique aspect of the gold-on-titania system is that the hydrogen atom equivalents have their protons on the surface and their electrons on the subsurface, creating a small separation that avoids a significant energy penalty typically associated with charge separation.

One of the key findings of the study was the role of entropy in driving hydrogen spillover. Entropy represents the unavailable thermal energy needed to move a process forward. The researchers discovered that, in the absence of thermal energy as a variable, only entropy could explain the transfer of hydrogen atoms from the gold catalyst to the titanium oxide substrate.

This breakthrough in understanding the mechanism and quantification of hydrogen spillover opens up new possibilities for developing more efficient hydrogen activation and storage systems. Further research will explore different material types that could facilitate improved hydrogen storage.

Overall, this study contributes to the growing body of knowledge surrounding hydrogen spillover and provides a foundation for future advancements in clean energy technologies.

