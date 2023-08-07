Researchers from various universities are working on developing fully flexible electronics by exploring the use of stretchy elastic semiconductors. These semiconductors are crucial for integrated circuits in computers, phones, and other devices. However, most of them are currently p-type, and there is a need for n-type semiconductors to complement integrated electronics.

To address this issue, the researchers have developed a stack architecture where they sandwiched the n-type semiconductor between two rubbery elastomers. These elastomers can stretch and snap back to their original shape, providing both flexibility and protection for the semiconductor against external elements. This stack architecture has proven to improve mechanical stretchability and suppress the formation of microcracks that can degrade electrical performance and lead to mechanical failure.

The elastic transistors created using this architecture have demonstrated high device performance even when stretched up to 50% in either direction. Additionally, they have exhibited long-term stable operation for over 100 days in an ambient environment.

In a separate study, researchers have developed a laser-based slicing technique to produce thin wafers from diamond. By focusing short laser pulses onto the diamond material, they created small crack-prone regions that connect to each other through small cracks. This allows for the clean and efficient separation of smooth wafers from the rest of the diamond block.

The diamond slicing technique is crucial for producing high-quality wafers at a low cost, especially for fabricating diamond semiconductor devices. This advancement brings us closer to realizing diamond semiconductors for various applications, such as improving the power conversion ratio in electric vehicles and trains.

Lastly, researchers have developed a prototype of a fully stretchable fabric-based lithium-ion battery. They used a conductive silver fabric as a platform and current collector, which provides stable performance and safer properties for wearable devices and implantable biosensors. The weaved silver fabric allows for mechanical deformation and stretching while maintaining electrical conduction pathways necessary for the battery electrode to function properly.

While these advancements show promise for flexible electronics, further research is needed to address scalability, cost, and other considerations to make them commercially viable.