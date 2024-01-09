Street Fighter 6: Exciting Collaboration Announced

Summary:

Street Fighter 6 is gearing up for another thrilling crossover event, this time with the popular manga and anime series, Spy x Family. Capcom has just released an official collaboration trailer, giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from this exciting partnership.

New Costumes and Avatar Additions:

One of the main highlights of this crossover event is the addition of avatar costumes for Yor and Loid Forger from Spy x Family. While the pricing details are yet to be revealed, fans are eager to see if these costumes will be as expensive as the previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles outfits. Additionally, Capcom has also introduced the hair styles of Loid and Yor to the avatar creator, allowing players to customize their characters in a unique way. Official avatar recipes under the names SPY_SF6_LOID and SPY_SF6_YOR have also been released.

Freebies for Players:

To celebrate the collaboration, players who log into Street Fighter 6 during the event will receive Spy x Family items for free. These items include photo frames, stickers, and player titles featuring characters such as Anya, Yor, and Loid. Capcom is ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the crossover, even without spending any money.

Battle Hub Makeover:

Similar to the previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, the Battle Hub in Street Fighter 6 will undergo a makeover during the event. Fans can expect exciting changes and themed elements that add to the overall atmosphere of the collaboration. The event is scheduled to last from January 9 to January 31, so players have plenty of time to explore the transformed Battle Hub.

Promotion for Spy x Family Code: White Film:

This crossover serves as cross-promotion for the upcoming Spy x Family Code: White film, which is hitting theaters this month. Fans of both Street Fighter 6 and Spy x Family will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unique world of the manga series and experience the thrilling battles firsthand.

FAQ:

Q: What can players expect from the Street Fighter 6 and Spy x Family collaboration?

A: This collaboration brings new avatar costumes, hair styles, and free items to Street Fighter 6, allowing players to immerse themselves in the world of Spy x Family.

Q: Will players have to spend money to participate in the crossover event?

A: No, Capcom is providing free Spy x Family items to players who log into Street Fighter 6 during the event, ensuring an inclusive experience for everyone.

Q: How long will the collaboration last?

A: The Street Fighter 6 and Spy x Family collaboration will run from January 9 to January 31, giving players several weeks to enjoy the transformed Battle Hub and the new content.