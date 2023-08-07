Street Fighter 6 to Receive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover Content

Street Fighter 6, the popular fighting game developed by Capcom, is set to receive crossover content from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The collaboration, announced by Capcom, will begin on August 8th, giving players the chance to unlock various TMNT-themed content.

Players can expect to find TMNT costumes, accessories, emotes, stamps, and more in the game. The official announcement from Capcom states that players should “scarf down that slice of pizza and get ready for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Street Fighter 6 collaboration.” This crossover event will also introduce new titles, TMNT-themed stamps, in-game wallpapers for devices, camera frames in Photo Mode, and the ability to customize avatars in the World Tour and Battle Hub to resemble their favorite turtle.

The release of this crossover content coincides with the premiere of the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature film, titled “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a history of appearing in various video game collaborations. They have been featured in games like Injustice 2, Smite, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, Brawlhalla, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Additionally, they have appeared as playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the Nickelodeon Kart Racers series.

In the past year, two standalone TMNT games have been released for PC and consoles. “TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection” included 13 classic 8-bit and 16-bit Turtles games, while “TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge” served as a new beat ’em up game that paid homage to Konami’s arcade titles such as Turtles in Time. Both games received critical acclaim.

Fans of both Street Fighter 6 and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can look forward to this exciting crossover event, which brings together two iconic franchises in the gaming world.