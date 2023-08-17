Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace Set to Launch on Multiple Platforms

Developer XD has announced that their upcoming Strategy RPG game, Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace, will be launching this fall on PC via Steam, iOS via App Store, and Android via Google Play. Pre-registration is available now for iOS and Android users, and there are plans to release versions for PlayStation and Switch as well.

Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace offers a fresh take on the Strategy RPG genre with its rich fantasy setting, beautiful pixel graphics, and intense turn-based battles. The game’s narrative and character fate depend on the choices made by players, providing an engaging and immersive experience. Whether playing on-the-go or on a desktop, players can expect console quality graphics and deep strategic gameplay.

The game is set in the ancient continent of Rodinia, where players start their journey in Iria, a nation abundant in magical Luxite minerals. As the leader of the Sword of Convallaria Mercenary Group, players will navigate through various factions and face difficult decisions to bring peace to Iria. Customization plays a crucial role, as players recruit companions, teach skills, forge equipment, research technology, and accept missions from different factions.

Combat in Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace emphasizes strategic gameplay, where players must tactically deploy powerful allies and utilize the terrain elements to gain an advantage over enemies. Each battle fought and decision made will shape the destiny of Rodinia.

The developer, XD, recently had an interview with JRPG veteran Yasumi Matsuno, known for directing and producing titles like Final Fantasy Tactics and Ogre Tactics. The interview revealed that Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace already features 300 maps and 1,000 stages with multiple endings, based on player choices. The game draws inspiration not only from video games but also from dramatic moments throughout history.

More information about Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace, including a gameplay deep dive, will be released soon. Watch the teaser trailer and view the screenshots provided for a glimpse into the world of Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace.