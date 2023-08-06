Storm Antoni Brings Heavy Rain and Winds to UK

Storm Antoni, the first named storm of the season, is currently moving through Northern Ireland, bringing heavy rain and winds. It hit the UK on Friday night and is expected to continue throughout Saturday. Northern Ireland and parts of southwest Britain have been issued rain and wind warnings by the Met Office.

According to the Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, Storm Antoni is likely to bring disruptive weather as it moves across the country. Northern Ireland is expected to see the highest levels of rainfall, with some areas receiving 40-60mm, while 20-30mm is anticipated in other areas.

Strong winds are also expected to impact southwestern England and southwestern Wales. Gusts exceeding 60mph are expected in exposed coastal areas and high ground. Inland areas may also experience gusts of 50-55mph. These windy conditions, when combined with high tides, pose an extra challenge for coastal regions.

Motorists are advised to be cautious on the roads, as Saturday is expected to have the worst road conditions of the summer so far. The RAC’s Rod Dennis advises drivers, especially in the south-west of England, to slow down significantly due to the combination of strong winds and heavy rainfall creating treacherous conditions. Drivers with caravans, trailers, or rooftop cargo should exercise caution and ensure their belongings are securely fastened. Fallen trees are also a potential hazard to watch out for.

It is important to stay updated on weather forecasts and exercise caution when traveling until the storm passes.