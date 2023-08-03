The Importance of Paying Attention in an Increasingly Digital World

When it comes to the dangers of artificial intelligence, it is important to recognize that these risks are not entirely novel. Throughout human history, new technologies have brought with them intensified versions of old risks. However, one of the most significant things we should be focusing on is paying attention to each other.

Paying attention requires effort, but it is essential for human connection and combatting loneliness. Unfortunately, technology has contributed to a rise in isolation and depression, as people are often tempted into their own private worlds. For instance, with the advent of cellphones, theater attendance is expected to decline by 50% next year, according to Peter Marks of the Washington Post. Streaming entertainment in the comfort of our homes may be convenient, but it further isolates us from shared experiences.

However, there are ways to counteract this trend. In classrooms, educators understand the importance of capturing and maintaining students’ attention. By dividing students into small groups and encouraging interaction, attention is shifted from the lecturer to one another. This method has proven successful both in-person and online.

While artificial intelligence may exacerbate our existing problems, it is crucial to remember that we have a history of finding ways to attract and maintain attention. By reviving our old ways of paying attention and discovering new ones, we can combat the negative impact of technology on our social connections.

Let us not succumb to the dangers of technology. Instead, let us focus on paying attention to one another and find innovative ways to foster human connection in an increasingly digital world.