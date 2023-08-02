The Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Paying Attention in a Technological World

The dangers of artificial intelligence are not new; they are simply intensified versions of old dangers. Throughout history, new technologies have brought risks and threatened aspects of our lives. One significant aspect that has been impacted by technology is our ability to pay attention to one another.

In the past, we used to pay attention to each other in settings like theaters and churches. However, as theaters moved indoors and audiences were placed in partial darkness, maintaining attention became harder. Even in personal performances, distractions from cellphones have become commonplace, pulling people away from connecting with one another. The prevalence of cellphones has isolated individuals from both the performers and the communal experience of live performances.

The decline in theater attendance and church participation can be attributed to technological advancements that allow us to stream entertainment and engage in private worship. Personal headphones and home TVs have also affected the concert and movie industries. It is clear that our opportunities to pay attention to one another are diminishing.

However, we have the knowledge and ability to capture people’s attention when needed. In classrooms, teachers adapt to students’ attention spans by dividing them into small groups and encouraging interaction. This fosters connections among students and proves more valuable than solely paying attention to the instructor. This approach can be effective both in person and online.

While artificial intelligence may exacerbate existing dangers, we have a history of finding ways to counter them. Let us revive the old methods of paying attention and develop new ones. By doing so, we can equip ourselves to confront the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.