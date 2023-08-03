The Dangers of Artificial Intelligence Intensify Old Challenges

The dangers posed by artificial intelligence are not new, but rather intensified versions of old dangers. Throughout history, humans have grappled with challenges brought about by new technologies. One foundational aspect of our lives, paying attention to one another, has long been threatened by technology. Paying attention requires effort, but it is essential for human connection. However, today, we find ourselves increasingly isolated and lonely due to the allure of private worlds offered by current technology, particularly cellphones.

The prevalence of cellphones has been attributed to the rise in loneliness and depression. This problem needs to be confronted head-on. In the past, people paid undivided attention to one another in theaters and churches. However, as theaters moved indoors and audiences were partially shrouded in darkness, maintaining focus became more difficult.

The decline of attendance in theaters, churches, and concerts is largely attributed to the technology that allows individuals to consume entertainment privately at home. The author believes that the best way to connect with one another and combat this disconnection is through paying attention. Theater and church, in particular, provide opportunities for focused attention.

Drawing from experiences in the classroom, the author emphasizes the importance of maintaining attention through engaging group activities. By dividing students into small groups and encouraging interactivity, valuable connections and friendships are formed. This method proves effective both in-person and online.

While artificial intelligence may exacerbate existing dangers, we have the knowledge to counteract them. Throughout generations, humans have learned how to capture and maintain attention. It is crucial to revive our old practices of paying attention while exploring new methods. By doing so, we will be better equipped to address the intensification of these age-old problems caused by artificial intelligence.