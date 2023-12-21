Online Gamers Continue to Unveil Military Secrets

Summary: Online gamers of the popular military simulation game War Thunder are once again making headlines for sharing sensitive military documents. This time, gamers showcased the specifications of the M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, revealing details about its turret, hatch, and spall liner. While the intention behind these posts is to provide suggestions for improving the in-game accuracy, the game administrators promptly removed the material. Although the leaked documents were not classified, they are subject to export control. The founder of Gaijin Entertainment, the company behind War Thunder, stated that the leak had first appeared on other platforms before reaching the game’s forum. This incident adds to a series of leaks that have occurred throughout the year, including details about NATO’s Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and the AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopter. Despite the consequences faced by gamers who share classified information, it is uncertain whether this trend will continue in the future.

