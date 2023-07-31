Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Eye Earnings Reports

U.S. stock futures are trading slightly lower this morning. Here are some stocks that may grab investor focus today.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.8% in after-hours trading.

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. HomeStreet shares declined 8.4% in the after-hours trading session.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is expected to have earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 0.6% in after-hours trading.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) filed for a mixed shelf of up to $200 million. Naas Technology shares fell 2.8% in the after-hours trading session.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion. Western Digital shares rose 1.1% in after-hours trading.

