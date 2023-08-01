Stocks Soaring in Midday Trading

Shares of SoFi Technologies surged over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance. SoFi Technologies posted a narrower loss of 6 cents per share on a GAAP basis, compared to the estimated loss of 7 cents per share.

Chipmaker ON Semiconductor saw its shares rise by 3.2% after reporting earnings and revenue that beat expectations for the second quarter. The company reported earnings per share of $1.33, excluding items, on $2.09 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated earnings per share of $1.21 and $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Disney shares climbed 3% following news that the company has brought back former executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, who were once considered potential successors to Bob Iger.

Shares of New Relic jumped 13.4% after a private equity consortium announced its plans to take the software company private. The deal, valued at nearly $6.5 billion, offers $87 per share for New Relic.

Spero Therapeutics saw its shares rise by 14% after reaching an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration for a special protocol assessment in its phase 3 trial for a urinary tract infection drug.

Sweetgreen shares surged 11% following an upgrade by Piper Sandler. The firm raised its rating on the stock to overweight from neutral, citing a potential turnaround for the company.

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng tumbled 13.6% after a downgrade from UBS to neutral from buy. UBS believes that the company’s near-term gains may already be priced into the stock.

Hasbro rose 3% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. The bank believes that Hasbro could beat earnings expectations when it reports on Thursday, thanks to the success of its “Lord of the Rings” card set.

Digital health-care platform GoodRx saw its shares surge around 33% after Cowen upgraded the stock to outperform. Cowen believes that the company’s pharmacy benefit management partnerships will generate a new revenue stream and strengthen its position in the health-care ecosystem.

Software stock Adobe jumped 3.9% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares to overweight. The bank believes that Adobe can benefit from the integration of artificial intelligence across its products.

Oil giant Chevron advanced 2.8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. The firm expects a cash flow inflection for the company.

These are just some of the stocks that are making headlines in midday trading.