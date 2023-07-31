CityLife

Caution Advised When Investing in QuantumScape

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
Electric vehicle battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) has attracted the attention of stock traders. However, caution is advised due to the stock’s vulnerability to pullbacks in the face of competition.

Mad Money host Jim Cramer and analysts at TD Cowen have expressed dismissive opinions about QuantumScape stock. Cramer stated that “there’s nothing there,” while TD Cowen downgraded their rating and reduced their price target.

QuantumScape faces competition from companies like Toyota and Nissan Motor. Toyota is focusing on advancing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, and Nissan Motor is preparing for pilot production of solid-state EV batteries. Startups like Factorial Energy are also making advancements in the field.

Considering the competition and QuantumScape’s consistent lack of profitability, investing in the company is not recommended. For exposure to the solid-state EV battery market, alternatives like Toyota stock may be better options.

It is crucial for stock traders to exercise caution and consider all factors before investing in QuantumScape. The company faces challenges in the highly competitive electric vehicle battery market.

